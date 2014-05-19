* Policy decision due Tuesday, May 20 at 7:30 am (0200 GMT) * Central bank last cut reverse repo by 50 bps in January * Already key policy rates are at multiyear low COLOMBO, May 19 Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to keep its key policy rates steady on Tuesday for the fourth straight month, a Reuters poll showed, after slashing them to multiyear lows to boost the island nation's economic growth. The central bank has cut the repurchase rate by 125 basis points (bps) and reverse repurchase rate by 175 bps since December 2012 to stimulate economic growth, which picked up to 7.3 percent last year from 6.3 percent in the previous year. The central bank has estimated the $67 billion economy would grow 7.8 percent this year. Following are the poll's forecasts for where rates will be after Tuesday's announcement: Repo Reverse repo SRR (in pct) (in pct) (in pct) Median 6.50 8.00 6.00 Average 6.52 8.02 6.00 Minimum 6.50 8.00 6.00 Maximum 6.75 8.25 6.00 Rates in April 6.50 8.00 6.00 No. of analysts 13 13 13 RELATED STORIES Sri Lanka to change GDP compilation method S.Lanka rates to hold steady in next 2-3 months Sri Lanka rupee to remain stable this year-cbank S.Lanka's economy grows 7.3 pct in 2013 y/y Sri Lanka prepared to deal with Fed taper-c.bank S.Lanka's Feb trade deficit narrows 20.7 pct y/y S.Lanka's 2013 trade deficit narrows 19.2 pct y/y Sri Lanka aims for 7.8 pct growth in 2014 Sri Lanka to change inflation index Sri Lanka April inflation edges up from 25-mo low Sri Lanka aims to cut deficit to 36-yr low (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Chris Gallagher)