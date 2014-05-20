COLOMBO May 20 Sri Lanka's central bank kept
policy rates steady at multi-year lows on Tuesday, as forecast,
amid sluggish credit growth and said it expected "commercial
banks to pass the benefit of the eased monetary policy stance to
borrowers without further delay".
The central bank said credit extended to the private sector
increased by 7.6 billion rupees in March and an increase of 15.3
billion was observed in the credit extended to the private
sector by domestic banks.
However, it said repayments to offshore creditors by
companies under the Board of Investment, which handles foreign
direct investment, "dampened the overall credit growth."
Private-sector credit grew at 4.4 percent year-on-year in
February, its slowest pace since May 2010, from 5.2 percent a
month earlier.
The repurchase rate and reverse repurchase rate were left at
6.50 percent and 8.00 percent, respectively. A Reuters poll of
thirteen analysts had expected the central bank to keep the
monetary policy rates unchanged.
