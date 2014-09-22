* Policy decision due Tuesday, Sep. 23 at 7.30 am (0200 GMT) * Central bank last cut reverse repo in January, by 50 bps * Key policy rates are already at multi-year lows COLOMBO, Sept 22 Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to retain its key monetary policy rates on Tuesday for an eighth straight month, a Reuters poll showed. Between December 2012 and January 2014, the central bank cut the repurchase rate, or repo rate, by 125 basis points (bps) and the reverse repurchase rate, the reverse repo, by 175 bps to stimulate economic growth. The pace of growth picked up to 7.3 percent last year from 6.3 percent in 2012. The central bank has estimated growth at 7.8 percent this year. The yield on one-year T-bill has fallen to as low as 6.15 percent in the primary market, below the 6.50 percent rate at which the central bank mops up liquidity from commercial banks. Following are the poll's forecasts of where rates will be after Tuesday's announcement: Repo Reverse repo SRR (in pct) (in pct) (in pct) Median 6.50 8.00 6.00 Average 6.48 7.94 6.00 Minimum 6.25 7.50 6.00 Maximum 6.50 8.00 6.00 Rates in August 6.50 8.00 6.00 No. of analysts 13 13 13 RELATED STORIES Sri Lanka's economy grows 7.8 pct in Q2 2014 Poor tax administration could cut growth-IMF Sri Lanka cuts energy price Sri Lankan and Chinese cbanks sign swap deal S. Lanka's Aug inflation slows to 3.5 pct Sri Lanka July trade deficit widens 55.2 pct y/y S. Lanka's short term rates seem to bottoming out IMF cautions S. Lanka on monetary, fx policies S.Lanka rupee not under downward pressure- cbank (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)