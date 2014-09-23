(Corrects to "frequent" in fourth paragraph)
COLOMBO, Sept 23 Sri Lanka's central bank on
Tuesday kept key policy rates steady, but limited commercial
banks' access to its repurchase or standing deposit facility in
order to boost lending in a lower inflationary environment.
The central bank kept the reverse repurchase or standing
lending facility rate at 8.00 percent as expected, while limited
the access of commercial banks' standing deposit facility (SDF)
to three times a calendar month at the current 6.50 percent.
"...any deposits at the SDF window exceeding three times by
an OMO (open market operation) participant to be accepted at a
reduced interest rate of 5.00 per cent per annum," the central
bank said in a statement.
The central bank said the decision was taken after noting
that commercial banks were depositing excess liquidity with the
central bank at frequent intervals amid moderate private sector
credit growth despite lower inflation and interest rates.
A Reuters poll of 15 analysts had expected the central bank
to keep the policy rates unchanged.
