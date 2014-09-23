* C.bank limit banks' access to deposit facility
* Credit growth still moderate despite low rates
* Cenbank revises down year-end inflation projection
(Adds suspension of daily auction, and share and curreny market
movement)
By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, Sept 23 Sri Lanka's central bank
announced moves on Tuesday to make commercial banks lower their
interest rates and increase lending to support an economy
expected to grow 7.8 percent this year, while keeping its own
policy lending rate unchanged.
The central bank held its reverse repurchase or standing
lending facility rate at 8.00 percent as expected.
But it also restricted commercial banks use of its standing
deposit facility (SDF) to three times a calendar month at the
current 6.50 percent rate, and announced that further deposits
would only receive 5 percent.
With treasury yields at below 6.3 percent, the 6.5 percent
deposit rate had presented banks with a profitable arbitrage
opportunity, but the lower deposit rate will now pressure them
to boost their lending to customers.
"We see so much liquidity remaining in the system without
being utilised for economic activity," Central Bank Governor
Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters.
"With this move we expect banks to lend at cheaper rates."
While the policy lending rate is already at multi-year lows,
commercial banks' lending rates are above 13 percent.
The central bank said in a statement that its moves aimed to
encourage banks to lend to the "private sector at more
reasonable interest rates, and thereby support the growth
momentum of the economy, given the low inflation environment."
For the remainder of September, banks can only use the
standing deposit facility twice, the statement said. The central
bank also suspended the daily auction facility with effect from
Tuesday.
Top listed lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon
immediately signalled its intention to cut.
"We are lowering our lending rates in line with the new
decision," Dharma Dheerasinghe, the bank's chairman told
Reuters.
REDUCED INFLATIONARY PRESSURE
The central bank said inflation is now projected to remain
comfortably at around 3-4 percent by the end of 2014 due to the
recent reduction in energy and fuel prices, having previously
foreseen year-end inflation in a range of 4-5 percent.
Cabraal said he was confident Sri Lanka's economy will
achieve the 7.8 percent growth estimated for this year.
Cabraal expected private sector credit growth to pick up.
The central bank said private sector credit growth for July
"remained moderate", but did not give figures. Credit growth was
2 percent in June, its lowest since April 2010, down from 2.2
percent in May.
Some banks and economists say they have not seen much demand
for borrowing for investment, as consumer spending is declining
due to higher taxes and lower disposable income. Analysts said a
lack of transparency in government contracts had also dampened
business sentiment.
The share index was up 0.3 percent at 0610 GMT and
stockbrokers expected further gains due to increasing buying.
The Sri Lankan rupee was steady at 130.30/35 at 0611
GMT, but dealers said it could fall due to a possible foreign
outflow from government securities.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)