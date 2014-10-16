* Policy decision due Friday, Oct. 17 at 7.30 am (0200 GMT) * Central bank last cut reverse repo in January, by 50 bps * C.bank moves in September have reduced banks' lending rates * Key policy rates are already at record lows COLOMBO, Oct 16 Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to hold its key monetary policy rates steady on Friday for a ninth straight month as policymakers aim to sustain an economic rebound, a Reuters poll showed. The central bank in September announced moves to make commercial banks lower their interest rates and increase lending to support an economy expected to grow 7.8 percent this year, while keeping its own policy lending rate unchanged. Both the repurchase and reverse repurchase rates were left unchanged at 6.50 percent and 8.00 percent respectively - their record lows. However, last month the central bank ordered commercial banks to use its standing deposit facility only at 5 percent after using them three times in a calendar month at the current 6.50 percent rate. Between December 2012 and January 2014, the central bank cut the repurchase rate, or repo rate, by 125 basis points (bps) and the reverse repurchase rate, the reverse repo, by 175 bps to stimulate economic growth. The pace of growth picked up to 7.3 percent last year from 6.3 percent in 2012. The central bank has estimated growth at 7.8 percent this year. The yield on one-year T-bill reversed its falling trend at a weekly auction on Wednesday after falling to a multi-year low of 5.89 percent. Following are the poll's forecasts of where rates will be after Friday's announcement: Repo Reverse repo SRR (in pct) (in pct) (in pct) Median 6.50 8.00 6.00 Average 6.46 7.96 6.00 Minimum 6.00 7.50 6.00 Maximum 6.50 8.00 6.00 Rates in September 6.50 8.00 6.00 No. of analysts 14 14 14 RELATED STORIES Sri Lanka 1-yr t-bill yield up 11 bps to 6 pct Central bank cuts interest rates on pawn loans Sri Lanka's Jan-Sept FDI up 49 pct y/y Budget won't be "bag full of election goodies" Appreciation of Sri Lanka rupee is unavoidable Sri Lanka considers early presidential polls August trade deficit widens 31.8 pct y/y Sri Lanka September inflation steady at 3.5 pct Sri Lanka's economy grows 7.8 pct in Q2 2014 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shihar Aneez & Shri Navaratnam)