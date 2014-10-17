COLOMBO Oct 17 Sri Lanka's central bank kept key policy rates steady at record lows for a ninth straight month on Friday, as expected, and said longer term lending rates are adjusting downwards as expected in response to September monetary policy measures.

"The monetary board decided to maintain the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) and the standing lending facility rate (SLFR)... unchanged at their current levels of 6.50 percent and 8.00 percent, respectively," the bank said in a statement.

It also continued the restricted access of SDF for commercial banks, allowing banks to deposit excess money at 6.50 percent only three times in a month and at 5.00 percent thereafter, which the market sees as an effective rate cut.

The repurchase rate and reverse repurchase rate have been at record lows since January. A Reuters poll of 14 analysts had expected the central bank to keep the policy rates unchanged. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)