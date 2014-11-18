COLOMBO Nov 18 Sri Lanka's central bank kept
key policy rates steady at record lows for a 10th straight month
on Tuesday, as expected, and said stable inflation expectations
would keep inflation at benign levels in the period ahead.
The bank also said healthy growth in credit disbursements to
the private sector by commercial banks had been seen for a
second consecutive month in September.
"The Monetary Board ... was of the view that the current
monetary policy stance of the Central Bank is appropriate," the
bank said in a statement.
"Accordingly, the Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and
the Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) of the Central Bank
will remain unchanged at their current levels of 6.50 percent
and 8.00 percent, respectively.
