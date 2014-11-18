COLOMBO Nov 18 Sri Lanka's central bank kept key policy rates steady at record lows for a 10th straight month on Tuesday, as expected, and said stable inflation expectations would keep inflation at benign levels in the period ahead.

The bank also said healthy growth in credit disbursements to the private sector by commercial banks had been seen for a second consecutive month in September.

"The Monetary Board ... was of the view that the current monetary policy stance of the Central Bank is appropriate," the bank said in a statement.

"Accordingly, the Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and the Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) of the Central Bank will remain unchanged at their current levels of 6.50 percent and 8.00 percent, respectively.

(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Richard Pullin)