(Adds details, cenbank governor, analyst comments, background)
By Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO Nov 18 Sri Lanka's central bank kept
key policy rates steady at record lows for a 10th straight month
on Tuesday, and said stable inflation and steady credit
expansion should help the economy grow by around 8 over this
year and next.
Ajith Nivard Cabraal, the central bank governor, said
private sector credit growth is recovering and on an upward
trend after slumping to 4-1/2-year lows of 0.8 percent in July.
"The macro fundamentals are well aligned one to the other
and balance seems to be very appropriate so we decided it's good
to keep it without making any change," Cabraal told Reuters.
As expected, the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) or
repurchase rate and standing lending facility rate (SLFR) or
reverse repurchase rate, were left unchanged at 6.50 percent and
8.00 percent, respectively.
The repurchase rate and reverse repurchase rate have been at
record lows since January, and analysts say that benign
inflation will allow the bank to maintain its stimulatory
stance.
Sri Lanka's annual inflation slowed to its lowest pace of
1.6 percent in five years in October, from 3.5 percent in
September, and the central bank expects it hold in a 3-4 percent
range by end 2014.
With credit to private sector picking up for the second
month in a row to 4.6 percent in September, from 2.6 percent in
August, Cabrall expects the $67 billion economy to hit growth
tagets of 7.8 percent and 8 percent in this calendar year and
next, respectively.
In addition, the central bank continued to restrict access
to the SDF for commercial banks for the third month in a row,
allowing banks to deposit excess money at 6.50 percent only
three times in a month and at 5.00 percent thereafter, which the
market views as an effective rate cut.
Shiran Fernando, an economist at Colombo-based Frontier
Research said that capital outflows in response to expectations
of interest rate increases by the U.S. Federal Reserve next year
might pose a risk.
While foreign selling of government securities have eased
off, if the trend resumes "in large scale then it'll be a
concern," he said.
Recent decisions to reduce fuel prices and provide a range
of handouts, mainly to rural communities, to woo voters ahead of
a planned snap election could be reversed later, analysts say.
($1 = 130.9500 Sri Lankan rupee)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)