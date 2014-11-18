(Adds details, cenbank governor, analyst comments, background)

COLOMBO Nov 18 Sri Lanka's central bank kept key policy rates steady at record lows for a 10th straight month on Tuesday, and said stable inflation and steady credit expansion should help the economy grow by around 8 over this year and next.

Ajith Nivard Cabraal, the central bank governor, said private sector credit growth is recovering and on an upward trend after slumping to 4-1/2-year lows of 0.8 percent in July.

"The macro fundamentals are well aligned one to the other and balance seems to be very appropriate so we decided it's good to keep it without making any change," Cabraal told Reuters.

As expected, the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) or repurchase rate and standing lending facility rate (SLFR) or reverse repurchase rate, were left unchanged at 6.50 percent and 8.00 percent, respectively.

The repurchase rate and reverse repurchase rate have been at record lows since January, and analysts say that benign inflation will allow the bank to maintain its stimulatory stance.

Sri Lanka's annual inflation slowed to its lowest pace of 1.6 percent in five years in October, from 3.5 percent in September, and the central bank expects it hold in a 3-4 percent range by end 2014.

With credit to private sector picking up for the second month in a row to 4.6 percent in September, from 2.6 percent in August, Cabrall expects the $67 billion economy to hit growth tagets of 7.8 percent and 8 percent in this calendar year and next, respectively.

In addition, the central bank continued to restrict access to the SDF for commercial banks for the third month in a row, allowing banks to deposit excess money at 6.50 percent only three times in a month and at 5.00 percent thereafter, which the market views as an effective rate cut.

Shiran Fernando, an economist at Colombo-based Frontier Research said that capital outflows in response to expectations of interest rate increases by the U.S. Federal Reserve next year might pose a risk.

While foreign selling of government securities have eased off, if the trend resumes "in large scale then it'll be a concern," he said.

Recent decisions to reduce fuel prices and provide a range of handouts, mainly to rural communities, to woo voters ahead of a planned snap election could be reversed later, analysts say.

($1 = 130.9500 Sri Lankan rupee)