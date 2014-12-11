* Policy decision due Friday, Dec. 12 at 7.30 am (0200 GMT) * Central bank last cut reverse repo in January, by 50 bps * C.bank moves in September have reduced banks' lending rates * Key policy rates are already at record lows COLOMBO, Dec 11 Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to hold its key monetary policy rates steady at record lows on Friday for a 11th straight month as policymakers aim to sustain an economic rebound, a Reuters poll showed. The repurchase and reverse repurchase rates are at 6.50 percent and 8.00 percent, respectively. Many analysts say the central bank may opt to keep the rates steady ahead of a snap presidential poll on Jan. 8. In September, the central bank paid commercial banks using its standing deposit facility only 5 percent interest after the banks had made deposits three times in a calendar month at the current 6.50 percent rate, a move seen by many banks as an effective rate cut. Between December 2012 and January 2014, the central bank cut the repurchase rate, or repo rate, by 125 basis points (bps) and the reverse repurchase rate, the reverse repo, by 175 bps to stimulate economic growth. The pace of growth picked up to 7.3 percent last year from 6.3 percent in 2012. The central bank has estimated growth at 7.8 percent this year. Following are the poll's forecasts of where rates will be after Friday's announcement: Repo Reverse repo SRR (in pct) (in pct) (in pct) Median 6.50 8.00 6.00 Average 6.50 8.00 6.00 Minimum 6.50 8.00 6.00 Maximum 6.50 8.00 6.00 Rates in October 6.50 8.00 6.00 No. of analysts 14 14 14 RELATED STORIES S. Lanka Nov. Inflation slows to 1.5 pct y/y Sri Lanka Sept trade deficit widens 30.1 pct Central bank cuts interest rates on pawn loans Sri Lanka's Jan-Sept FDI up 49 pct y/y S.Lanka 2015 budget spells out populist policies Appreciation of Sri Lanka rupee is unavoidable Sri Lanka considers early presidential polls Sri Lanka's economy grows 7.8 pct in Q2 2014 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)