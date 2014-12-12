(Adds details, cenbank governor quotes)
COLOMBO Dec 12 Sri Lanka's central bank kept
key policy rates steady at record lows for an 11th straight
month on Friday, as expected, saying past policy measures have
helped to achieve the economic growth target of 7.8 percent for
this year.
"We see credit growth picking and economic growth at the
same level we had targeted," Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard
Cabraal told Reuters after the rate decision.
"All the numbers are telling us that there is no need for
much changes at the moment."
The central bank left the Standing Deposit Facility Rate
(SDFR) and the Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) unchanged
at 6.50 percent and 8.00 percent, respectively.
Most analysts had expected policymakers to keep rates steady
of a Jan. 8 presidential election.
Cabraal said annual inflation in December is likely to
remain unchanged from last month's 1.5 percent, as the positive
impact of lower fuel prices is expected to offset by rise in
vegetable prices.
Private sector credit growth, which fell to more than
four-year lows in July, picked up for a third straight month to
5.1 percent year-on-year in October, from 4.6 percent a month
earlier.
The central bank said in a statement that policies adopted
by the government and the central bank have helped keep the
economy on track to achieve growth projections for the year, in
spite of adverse weather and uncertain global conditions.
The central bank will announce its overall policy measures
for 2015 in the first two weeks of January.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Kim
Coghill)