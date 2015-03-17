* Policy decision due Wednesday, March 18 at 0200 GMT * C. Bank scrapped lower repo penalty rate; market rates rise * Policy rates are at record lows * T-bill yield up between 136-147 bps so far this year COLOMBO, March 17 Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to keep its policy interest rates unchanged at record lows on Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed, after authorities early this month tightened monetary policy by scrapping a lower repo rate paid to banks. The key rates have been held steady for 13 months. The central bank will announce its decision at 7:30 am (0200 GMT) on Wednesday. The Monetary Board meets later on Tuesday. Ten out of 13 analysts expect the central bank to leave the repurchase, or standing deposit facility rate (SDFR), at 6.50 percent; the reverse repurchase, or standing lending facility rate (SLFR), at 8.00 percent; and the statutory reserve ratio (SRR) for commercial banks at 6.00 percent. Two analysts expect the central bank to raise both the repo and reverse repo by 25 basis points while one analyst expects a 25 basis point cut in both rates. The central bank scrapped a lower repo penalty rate of 5 percent from March 2, a move seen as an effective rate hike after it said in September it would pay only 5 percent interest rate, instead of 6.5 percent, to commercial banks using its standing deposit facility for a fourth time or more in a calendar month. The limit was imposed to discourage commercial banks from parking deposits in the central bank. Instead, the central bank asked banks to lend more to customers at lower rates. Some analysts expects interest rates to go up amid heavy government borrowing. Sri Lanka's new government borrowed more than $1 billion in four days last week, a move economists blamed on poor revenue and higher expenditure. The heavy borrowing has resulted in a spike in market interest rates. Yields on t-bills have risen between 136 and 147 basis points (bps) this year while the central bank had kept the key policy rates with the 91-day t-bill yield rising to a 14-month high of 7.10 percent. Between December 2012 and January 2014, the central bank cut the repurchase rate, or repo rate, by 125 bps and the reverse repurchase rate, or reverse repo, by 175 bps to stimulate economic growth. This year's economic growth is projected at 7.5 percent. Last year's pace was 7.4 percent. Following are the poll forecasts of rates after Wednesday's meeting: Repo Reverse repo SRR (in pct) (in pct) (in pct) Median 6.50 8.00 6.00 Average 6.52 8.02 6.00 Minimum 6.25 7.75 6.00 Maximum 6.75 8.25 6.00 Rates in February 6.50 8.00 6.00 No. of analysts 13 13 13 RELATED STORIES Sri Lanka c.bank removes lower repo penalty rate S.Lanka govt looks to restructure expensive loans S.Lanka eyes $1 bln-1.5 bln sovereign bond soon S.Lanka c.bank chief sees growth, lower rates (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Richard Borsuk)