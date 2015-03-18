(Adds details, quotes)
COLOMBO, March 18 Sri Lanka's central bank kept
key policy rates steady at record lows for a 14th straight month
on Wednesday, as expected, and said the low interest rate
environment is expected to continue benefiting from moderating
inflation.
It left the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate and the
standing lending facility rate (SLFR) unchanged at 6.50 percent
and 8.00 percent, respectively. The commercial banks' statutory
reserve ratio was unchanged at 6.00 percent.
A Reuters poll had expected the rates to be left unchanged.
The central bank expects the $76 billion economy to grow
7.5 percent to 8 percent this year. It expanded 7.4 percent last
year, accelerating from 7.2 percent in 2013.
Low and steady inflation and an expected improvement in
business confidence will lend further support to the economy
this year, the central bank believes.
The monetary authority early this month tightened monetary
policy by scrapping a 5 percent lower repo penalty rate paid to
banks which use SDFR more than three times a month.
"Given signs of a sustained increase in credit flows to the
private sector, the central bank removed the restriction placed
on the access to its Standing Deposit Facility (SDF)," the bank
said in a statement.
Private sector credit grew at a near two-year high of 11.5
percent year-on-year in January compared to 8.8 percent in
December.
LOWER INFLATION, INTEREST RATES
Annual inflation hit a record low of 0.6 percent
year-on-year in February after the newly elected government
reduced a raft of taxes as promised during President Maithripala
Sirisena's election campaign.
The central bank said headline inflation is likely to remain
at low levels, particularly in the first half of 2015, due to
the impact of the tax reductions, supported by improved supply
conditions.
Since the 5 percent lower repo penalty rate was removed,
yields on t-bills rose between 112 basis points (bps) and 124
bps at two weekly auctions in the last two weeks through March
11 amid heavy borrowing by the government, with the 91-day
t-bill yield rising to a 14-month high of 7.10 percent.
"Despite some upward movements in interest rates in certain
market segments, the low interest rate environment is expected
to continue, benefiting from the prevailing low inflation levels
in the economy, thus providing an impetus to economic activity,"
the central bank said.
Between December 2012 and January 2014, the central bank cut
the repurchase rate, or repo rate, by 125 basis points (bps) and
the reverse repurchase rate, the reverse repo, by 175 bps to
stimulate economic growth.
"The central bank would have wanted to hold on to the low
interest rate environment to spur growth and credit growth,"
Shiran Fernando, an economist at Frontier Research, said.
