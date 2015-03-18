(Adds details, quotes)

By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal

COLOMBO, March 18 Sri Lanka's central bank kept key policy rates steady at record lows for a 14th straight month on Wednesday, as expected, and said the low interest rate environment is expected to continue benefiting from moderating inflation.

It left the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate and the standing lending facility rate (SLFR) unchanged at 6.50 percent and 8.00 percent, respectively. The commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio was unchanged at 6.00 percent.

A Reuters poll had expected the rates to be left unchanged.

The central bank expects the $76 billion economy to grow 7.5 percent to 8 percent this year. It expanded 7.4 percent last year, accelerating from 7.2 percent in 2013.

Low and steady inflation and an expected improvement in business confidence will lend further support to the economy this year, the central bank believes.

The monetary authority early this month tightened monetary policy by scrapping a 5 percent lower repo penalty rate paid to banks which use SDFR more than three times a month.

"Given signs of a sustained increase in credit flows to the private sector, the central bank removed the restriction placed on the access to its Standing Deposit Facility (SDF)," the bank said in a statement.

Private sector credit grew at a near two-year high of 11.5 percent year-on-year in January compared to 8.8 percent in December.

LOWER INFLATION, INTEREST RATES

Annual inflation hit a record low of 0.6 percent year-on-year in February after the newly elected government reduced a raft of taxes as promised during President Maithripala Sirisena's election campaign.

The central bank said headline inflation is likely to remain at low levels, particularly in the first half of 2015, due to the impact of the tax reductions, supported by improved supply conditions.

Since the 5 percent lower repo penalty rate was removed, yields on t-bills rose between 112 basis points (bps) and 124 bps at two weekly auctions in the last two weeks through March 11 amid heavy borrowing by the government, with the 91-day t-bill yield rising to a 14-month high of 7.10 percent.

"Despite some upward movements in interest rates in certain market segments, the low interest rate environment is expected to continue, benefiting from the prevailing low inflation levels in the economy, thus providing an impetus to economic activity," the central bank said.

Between December 2012 and January 2014, the central bank cut the repurchase rate, or repo rate, by 125 basis points (bps) and the reverse repurchase rate, the reverse repo, by 175 bps to stimulate economic growth.

"The central bank would have wanted to hold on to the low interest rate environment to spur growth and credit growth," Shiran Fernando, an economist at Frontier Research, said. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Kim Coghill)