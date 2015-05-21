* Policy decision due Friday, May 22 at 0200 GMT
* Central bank cut key rates to record low in April
* T-bill yields on downward trend since the rate cut
COLOMBO, May 21 Sri Lanka's central bank is
expected to keep its key policy interest rates unchanged at
record lows on Friday, a Reuters poll showed.
The central bank in April surprised markets with a 50 basis
point cut to boost economic growth. Until April, rates were
steady for 14 months.
Eleven out of 13 analysts expect the central bank to leave
the repurchase rate or standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) at
6.00 percent, the reverse repurchase rate or standing lending
facility rate (SLFR) at 7.50 percent, and the statutory reserve
ratio (SRR) for commercial banks at 6.00 percent.
Two analysts expect the central bank to cut the SLFR by 50
basis points amid heavy government borrowing.
The central bank has forecast 7 percent growth this year,
slowing from 7.4 percent last year.
Since January, state borrowing has risen sharply, as Sri
Lanka's new government has sharply increased state sector wages
and lowered duties on key commodities.
The increased borrowing has put pressure on government
finances and pushed up yields on treasury bills by between 82
and 99 basis points until the central bank slashed the rates on
April 15.
Yields have fallen between 48-64 basis points since the rate
cut.
Following are the poll forecasts for rates after Friday's
announcement:
Repo Reverse repo SRR
(in pct) (in pct) (in pct)
Median 6.00 7.50 6.00
Average 6.00 7.42 6.00
Minimum 6.00 7.00 6.00
Maximum 6.00 7.50 6.00
Rates in April 6.00 7.50 6.00
No. of analysts 13 13 13
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)