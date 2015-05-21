* Policy decision due Friday, May 22 at 0200 GMT * Central bank cut key rates to record low in April * T-bill yields on downward trend since the rate cut COLOMBO, May 21 Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to keep its key policy interest rates unchanged at record lows on Friday, a Reuters poll showed. The central bank in April surprised markets with a 50 basis point cut to boost economic growth. Until April, rates were steady for 14 months. Eleven out of 13 analysts expect the central bank to leave the repurchase rate or standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) at 6.00 percent, the reverse repurchase rate or standing lending facility rate (SLFR) at 7.50 percent, and the statutory reserve ratio (SRR) for commercial banks at 6.00 percent. Two analysts expect the central bank to cut the SLFR by 50 basis points amid heavy government borrowing. The central bank has forecast 7 percent growth this year, slowing from 7.4 percent last year. Since January, state borrowing has risen sharply, as Sri Lanka's new government has sharply increased state sector wages and lowered duties on key commodities. The increased borrowing has put pressure on government finances and pushed up yields on treasury bills by between 82 and 99 basis points until the central bank slashed the rates on April 15. Yields have fallen between 48-64 basis points since the rate cut. Following are the poll forecasts for rates after Friday's announcement: Repo Reverse repo SRR (in pct) (in pct) (in pct) Median 6.00 7.50 6.00 Average 6.00 7.42 6.00 Minimum 6.00 7.00 6.00 Maximum 6.00 7.50 6.00 Rates in April 6.00 7.50 6.00 No. of analysts 13 13 13 RELATED STORIES IMF raises concern over S.Lanka's fiscal deficit Sri Lanka 2015 growth seen at 7 pct Sri Lanka to receive $400 mln from RBI swap S.Lanka's borrowing soars before parliament poll Sri Lanka's growth slows to near 2-yr low in Q4 S. Lanka's April inflation steady at record low (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Richard Borsuk)