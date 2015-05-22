COLOMBO May 22 Sri Lanka's central bank kept key policy rates steady at record lows on Friday, as expected, and said private sector credit growth would support growth in a low inflation environment.

It left the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) and the standing lending facility rate (SLFR) unchanged at 6.00 percent and 7.50 percent, respectively. The commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio was unchanged at 6.00 percent.

A Reuters poll had expected the rates to be left unchanged.

The central bank last month surprised markets with a 50 basis point cut to boost economic growth. Until April, rates were steady for 14 months.

"Given continued low market interest rates, it is projected that private sector credit would increase further in the period ahead supporting the growth momentum of the economy," it said in its monetary policy statement.

"Going forward, with improved domestic supply conditions and subdued prices of key commodities in the international market, it is projected that inflation would remain at low levels in the months ahead."

Private sector credit grew 13.5 percent year-on-year in March compared to 12.6 percent rise in February, while annual inflation in April was steady at a record low of 0.1 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)