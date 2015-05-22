(Adds details, analyst comment)
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO May 22 Sri Lanka's central bank held
key interest rates at record lows on Friday, and said continued
private credit growth will support the economy even as analysts
warned that policy could be tightened later this year to take
pressure off a beleaguered rupee currency.
The central bank, which surprised markets with a 50 basis
point cut in April after holding rates steady for 14 months,
left the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) and the standing
lending facility rate (SLFR) unchanged at 6.00 percent and 7.50
percent, respectively.
The commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio was also
unchanged at 6.00 percent. A Reuters poll had correctly
predicted the on-hold decision.
"Given continued low market interest rates, it is projected
that private sector credit would increase further in the period
ahead supporting the growth momentum of the economy," the
central bank said in its monetary policy statement.
However, analysts note the bank is walking a tight rope as
it seeks to boost an economy partly hit by stalled projects amid
corruption probes, and ensuring its policy doesn't put more
pressure on a weak rupee and wreak havoc on the balance of
payments position.
"The government will have to look into tightening the
monetary policy after the elections if it can't get cheaper
foreign debt and foreign direct investments due to heavy
pressure on the rupee," said Danushka Samarasinghe, research
head at Softlogic Stockbrokers.
Latest figures available show the overall BOP at a deficit
of $692.1 million in the first two months of 2015, compared to a
surplus of $809.9 million in the same period last year.
CORRUPTION PROBES HIT PROJECTS
A parliamentary election expected around July-August has
slowed foreign investments even as the new government, led by
Maithripala Sirisena, which came to power after a Jan. 8
election has pledged to restore investor confidence damaged by
ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa's policies.
The central bank has estimated 2015 economic growth at 7
percent, down from last year's 7.4 percent as government-led
construction and private investment slowed in the first quarter
amid corruption probes.
The central bank said the rupee, which it manages
around a tight trading band, has depreciated 2 percent so far
this year. It has allowed 0.6 percent or 80-cent fall since
April 30 to account for broad gains in the dollar and rising
credit demand in a low rate environment.
Private sector credit grew 13.9 percent on-year in March
from 12.6 percent in February, while annual inflation in April
was steady at a record low of 0.1 percent.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)