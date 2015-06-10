COLOMBO, June 10 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday:

Bids Amount Avg yield

received accepted this last

week week

91-day 19,770 13,974 6.08 6.07 182-day 13,799 5,997 6.18 6.18 364-day 18,483 5,712 6.29 6.29

Total 52,052 25,683

NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. The yield in 91-day t-bill reversed its falling trend on Wednesday for the first time since April 10, the central bank data showed. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Kim Coghill)