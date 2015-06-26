* Policy decision due Monday, June 29 at 0200 GMT
* Central bank cut key rates to record low in April
* Growth to slow this year from 7.4 pct in 2014
COLOMBO, June 26 Sri Lanka's central bank is
expected to keep its key policy interest rates unchanged at
record lows on Monday, a Reuters poll showed.
The central bank in April surprised markets with a 50 basis
point cut to boost economic growth. Until April, rates were
steady for 14 months.
Eleven out of 12 analysts said they expected the central
bank to leave the repurchase rate or standing deposit facility
rate (SDFR) at 6.00 percent, the reverse repurchase rate or
standing lending facility rate (SLFR) at 7.50 percent, and the
statutory reserve ratio (SRR) for commercial banks at 6.00
percent.
One analyst expected the central bank to cut both the SDFR
and SLFR by 25 basis points amid heavy government borrowing,
though he predicted the central bank will keep the SRR steady.
Sri Lanka's economy grew at an annual 6.4 percent in the
first quarter of this year, the same pace as in the last three
months of 2014.
The central bank has forecast 7 percent growth this year,
while the finance ministry sees 7.2 percent, compared with 7.4
percent last year.
Analysts say the central bank cut policy rates in April to
reduce debt-repayment costs for the government, which is heavily
dependent on local borrowing at a time approval of some revenue
bills has been delayed.
Following are the poll forecasts for rates after Monday's
announcement:
Repo Reverse repo SRR
(in pct) (in pct) (in pct)
Median 6.00 7.50 6.00
Average 5.98 7.48 6.00
Minimum 5.75 7.25 6.00
Maximum 6.00 7.50 6.00
Rates in May 6.00 7.50 6.00
No. of analysts 12 12 12
RELATED STORIES
Sri Lanka April trade deficit widens 15.1 pct
Sri Lanka Jan-April govt borrowing down 30.7 pct
Sri Lanka economy to grow 7.2 pct in 2015 -FinMin
S.Lanka to borrow $500 mln to pay some projects
Sri Lanka's growth slows to near 2-yr low in Q4
S. Lanka's April inflation steady at record low
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)