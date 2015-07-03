COLOMBO, July 3 Sri Lanka's central bank is likely to keep key monetary policy rates steady until Aug. 17 parliamentary polls, but there could be a significant cut later if a stable government is elected, Governor Arjuna Mahendran told Reuters.

"Until the elections, the rates are likely to be at the current level," Mahendran said, speaking after a news conference. "But there could be a significant rate cut after the election, if there is a stable government."

Sri Lanka's central bank kept key policy rates steady at record lows on Monday for a second straight month, as expected.

It left unchanged the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) and the standing lending facility rate (SLFR), at 6.00 percent and 7.50 percent, respectively. The commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio was unchanged at 6.00 percent.

The central bank in April surprised markets with a 50 basis point cut to boost economic growth. Until April, rates had been steady for 14 months. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)