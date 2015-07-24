COLOMBO, July 24 Sri Lanka's central bank kept key policy rates steady at record lows on Friday, as expected, with inflation seen lower in the next few months and ahead of an Aug. 17 parliamentary election.

The central bank left the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) and the standing lending facility rate (SLFR) unchanged at 6.00 percent and 7.50 percent, respectively. The commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio was unchanged at 6.00 percent.

"It is expected that the current level of inflation will continue in the next few months mainly reflecting the benefit of downward adjustments in administered prices of fuel and energy," the central bank said in a statement.

Annual inflation was at a record low of 0.1 percent in June, slowing from 0.2 percent the previous month.

Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran earlier this month told Reuters the monetary authority is likely to keep key monetary policy rates steady until Aug. 17 parliamentary polls, but there could be a significant cut later if a stable government is elected.

A Reuters poll had expected the rates to be left unchanged.

The central bank in April surprised markets with a 50-basis-point cut to boost economic growth. Until April, rates were steady for 14 months.

Private sector credit grew 17.6 percent year-on-year in May compared to a 15.2 percent rise in April. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)