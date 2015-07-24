COLOMBO, July 24 Sri Lanka's central bank kept
key policy rates steady at record lows on Friday, as expected,
with inflation seen lower in the next few months and ahead of an
Aug. 17 parliamentary election.
The central bank left the standing deposit facility rate
(SDFR) and the standing lending facility rate (SLFR) unchanged
at 6.00 percent and 7.50 percent, respectively. The commercial
banks' statutory reserve ratio was unchanged at 6.00 percent.
"It is expected that the current level of inflation will
continue in the next few months mainly reflecting the benefit of
downward adjustments in administered prices of fuel and energy,"
the central bank said in a statement.
Annual inflation was at a record low of 0.1 percent in June,
slowing from 0.2 percent the previous month.
Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran earlier this month
told Reuters the monetary authority is likely to keep key
monetary policy rates steady until Aug. 17 parliamentary polls,
but there could be a significant cut later if a stable
government is elected.
A Reuters poll had expected the rates to be left unchanged.
The central bank in April surprised markets with a
50-basis-point cut to boost economic growth. Until April, rates
were steady for 14 months.
Private sector credit grew 17.6 percent year-on-year in May
compared to a 15.2 percent rise in April.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)