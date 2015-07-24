* Deposit and lending rates unchanged at record lows
* Inflation seen easing in coming months
* May private sector credit growth picks up to 17.6 pct y/y
(Adds c.bank governor, economists' quotes, details)
By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, July 24 Sri Lanka's central bank kept
key policy rates steady at record lows on Friday, ahead of
parliamentary elections in August and as inflation is expected
to ease in the next few months.
With economic activity picking up on recovering bank lending
and investment, the central bank was seen unlikely to further
cut rates after lowering them by 50 basis points in April.
The central bank left the standing deposit facility rate
(SDFR) and the standing lending facility rate (SLFR) unchanged
at 6.00 percent and 7.50 percent, respectively. The commercial
banks' statutory reserve ratio was unchanged at 6.00 percent.
A Reuters poll had expected no change.
Annual inflation eased to a record low of 0.1 percent in
June, from 0.2 percent the previous month.
"We were expecting inflation to be around 3 percent by end
of this year. But that would be under shot with a lower crude
oil price outlook as Saudi Arabia has said it would increase the
output," Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran told Reuters.
Mahendran said private sector credit growth had recovered
completely from a very low level and expected more investments
after the Aug. 17 parliamentary polls to boost economic growth
in the second half of the year.
RATES SEEN STEADY
Krystal Tan, Asia economist with Capital Economics, said she
saw little need for further easing as economic activity in the
coming quarters would be supported by a recovery in private
sector credit growth.
"Moreover, given that Sri Lanka runs persistent current
account deficits and is now experiencing a period of political
uncertainty, further rate cuts could leave the country
vulnerable to a deterioration in global risk appetite," Tan said
in a research note.
Private sector credit in May grew 17.6 percent from a year
earlier compared with a 15.2 percent rise in April, the central
bank said.
Shiran Fernando, an economist at Colombo-based Frontier
Research, said the decision to hold was appropriate as private
sector credit growth had responded to the April rate cut.
Sri Lanka's economy grew an annual 6 percent in the first
quarter, according to re-based data introduced this month. The
economy grew 4.5 percent last year compared with 3.4 percent in
2013. The central bank is yet to release 2015 estimates using
the new base year.
Mahendran told Reuters earlier that rates would likely stay
on hold until parliamentary polls, but there could be a
significant cut later if a stable government was elected.
Until April, rates were steady for 14 months,
