* Policy decision due Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 0200 GMT * Central bank cut key rates to record low in April COLOMBO, Oct 19 Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to keep its policy interest rates unchanged at record lows for the sixth straight month on Tuesday, a Reuters poll found, as policy makers remain focused on spurring economic growth amid global headwinds. Twelve out of 14 analysts surveyed expected the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to hold steady the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) at 6.00 percent and the standing lending facility rate (SLFR) at 7.50 percent. All 14 analysts predicted the statutory reserve ratio (SRR) for commercial banks to stay unchanged at 6.00 percent. One analyst forecast the central bank to raise SDFR and SLFR by 50 basis points each, while another tipped 25-basis-point hikes each. The International Monetary Fund last month said that the key policy rates were not "necessarily inappropriate". The central bank in April surprised markets with a 50 basis point rate cut to spur economic growth and boost consumer prices. Until April, rates had been steady for 14 months. The policy stimulus appears to be helping. Sri Lanka's economy grew 6.7 percent in the second quarter of this year compared with the same period a year earlier, accelerating from 6.0 percent in the first quarter. Annual private sector credit growth hit a near three-year high of 21 percent in July, compared to 19.4 percent a month earlier, picking up speed after remaining sluggish at the start of the year. The government, however, is taking steps to curb speculative credit growth and earlier this month imposed a 100 percent margin on letters of credit for motor vehicles. Despite policy rates at record lows, market interest rates have been on the rise since May following heavy local borrowing by the government. The benchmark 91-day T-bill yield is hovering around a six-month high. Following are the poll forecasts for rates after Tuesday's announcement: SDFR SLFR SRR (in pct) (in pct) (in pct) Median 6.00 7.50 6.00 Average 6.05 7.55 6.00 Minimum 6.00 7.50 6.00 Maximum 6.50 8.00 6.00 Rates in September 6.00 7.50 6.00 No. of analysts 14 14 14 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)