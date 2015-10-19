* Policy decision due Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 0200 GMT
* Central bank cut key rates to record low in April
COLOMBO, Oct 19 Sri Lanka's central bank is
expected to keep its policy interest rates unchanged at record
lows for the sixth straight month on Tuesday, a Reuters poll
found, as policy makers remain focused on spurring economic
growth amid global headwinds.
Twelve out of 14 analysts surveyed expected the Central Bank
of Sri Lanka to hold steady the standing deposit facility rate
(SDFR) at 6.00 percent and the standing lending facility rate
(SLFR) at 7.50 percent.
All 14 analysts predicted the statutory reserve ratio (SRR)
for commercial banks to stay unchanged at 6.00 percent.
One analyst forecast the central bank to raise SDFR and SLFR
by 50 basis points each, while another tipped 25-basis-point
hikes each.
The International Monetary Fund last month said that the key
policy rates were not "necessarily inappropriate".
The central bank in April surprised markets with a 50 basis
point rate cut to spur economic growth and boost consumer
prices. Until April, rates had been steady for 14 months.
The policy stimulus appears to be helping. Sri Lanka's
economy grew 6.7 percent in the second quarter of this year
compared with the same period a year earlier, accelerating from
6.0 percent in the first quarter.
Annual private sector credit growth hit a near three-year
high of 21 percent in July, compared to 19.4 percent a month
earlier, picking up speed after remaining sluggish at the start
of the year.
The government, however, is taking steps to curb speculative
credit growth and earlier this month imposed a 100 percent
margin on letters of credit for motor vehicles.
Despite policy rates at record lows, market interest rates
have been on the rise since May following heavy local borrowing
by the government. The benchmark 91-day T-bill yield is hovering
around a six-month high.
Following are the poll forecasts for rates after Tuesday's
announcement:
SDFR SLFR SRR
(in pct) (in pct) (in pct)
Median 6.00 7.50 6.00
Average 6.05 7.55 6.00
Minimum 6.00 7.50 6.00
Maximum 6.50 8.00 6.00
Rates in September 6.00 7.50 6.00
No. of analysts 14 14 14
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)