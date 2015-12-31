* Central bank to raise SRR by 150 bps from Jan. 16
* Monetary tightening can't be ruled out - governor
* Private sector credit growth "overheating"
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, Dec 31 Raising Sri Lankan official
interest rates would hurt economic growth because they are
already high compared to inflation, central bank governor Arjuna
Mahendran on Thursday.
However, he said monetary tightening could not be ruled out
given faster growth in private sector lending, noting that
borrowing used to buy imported vehicles was hurting the rupee
exchange rate.
The central bank held policy rates steady at record lows for
an eighth successive month on Wednesday, but raised commercial
banks' statutory reserve ratio (SRR) by 150 basis points with
effect from Jan. 16 to reduce excess liquidity in the market.
Mahendran said the SRR was raised to ward off a risk of
higher demand-driven inflation.
"Raising the interest rate will damage the growth of the
economy," Mahendran told reporters in Colombo.
"We did not think it was appropriate to raise interest rate
at this point, because our interest rates are already
significantly higher than the inflation. In real terms, Sri
Lankan interest rates are reasonably high."
The central bank cut the main rates by 50 basis points in
April to record lows. Since then, private-sector credit growth
has picked up to 26.3 percent in October from a year earlier,
compared with 13.9 percent in March.
The central bank imposed some restrictions on vehicle
imports to curb dollar outflows, but lower policy interest rates
have already resulted in higher imports and heavy pressure on
the exchange rate. The rupee currency is hovering
around record lows and has fallen around 9 percent this year.
Mahendran said the central bank is concerned about
"overheating" credit growth and expected Wednesday's monetary
policy decision would subdue lending.
He said higher credit growth has already created "some
strain on the balance of payments" because much of it was used
for vehicle imports.
"If we do not see a significant diminishing in the credit
growth, clearly there would have to be more tightening. I would
not rule out monetary tightening. I think the key thing is to
look at the inflationary expectation."
Another possible U.S. rate hike in the first half of 2016
could compel the central bank to revisit its the current
monetary policy, Mahendran said.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)