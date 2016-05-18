* Rates were raised by 50 bps in February
* Policy decision due May 20 at 1130 GMT
COLOMBO, May 18 Sri Lanka's central bank is
expected to keep its key interest rates steady for a third
straight month on Friday, a Reuters poll showed, having
tightened policy twice since December to fend off selling
pressure on the fragile rupee currency.
Nine out of 10 economists surveyed expect the central bank
to keep its standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) steady at 6.50
percent, and its standing lending facility rate (SLFR) unchanged
at 8.00 percent. One economist expects both rates to be raised
by 50 basis points each.
The central bank raised both the SDFR and the SLFR by 50
basis points each at its policy meeting in February from their
record lows. This followed an increase in commercial banks'
statutory reserve ratio by 150 basis points in December.
"What should be done is the policy rates should be
increased, which in turn will support the local currency and
keep inflation at bay," said Danushka Samarasinghe, research
head at Softlogic Stockbrokers.
"But considering what the monetary policy stance has been in
recent month, the central bank may keep the policy rates
unchanged in order to support economic growth."
All 10 economists expect the statutory reserve ratio (SRR)
to remain unchanged at 7.50 percent.
Analysts expect pressure on the rupee to ease in June,
helped by inflows from an International Monetary Fund loan. The
global lender reached agreement with the Sri Lankan government
for a $1.5 billion bailout to help the island nation avert a
balance of payments crisis.
The IMF has urged Sri Lanka to reduce its fiscal deficit,
raise government revenue and improve foreign exchange reserves,
which were at $6.1 billion as of end-April, down by a third from
October 2014 when they touched a record high.
Private sector credit growth by commercial banks accelerated
to 26.5 percent year-on-year in February from 25.7 percent in
January.
The rupee has come under pressure due to lower interest
rates, higher imports, and foreign outflows from government
securities.
The spot rupee is hovering at 145.70 per dollar,
but banks are reluctant to trade below this level due to subtle
pressure from the central bank, currency dealers say. The
spot-next or five-day rupee forward has been trading around
147.00 to the dollar since Jan. 27.
Following are poll forecasts for rates on Friday:
SDFR SLFR SRR
(in pct) (in pct) (in pct)
Median 6.50 8.00 7.50
Average 6.55 8.05 7.50
Minimum 6.50 8.00 7.50
Maximum 7.00 8.50 7.50
Rates in February 6.50 8.00 7.50
No. of economists 10 10 10
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)