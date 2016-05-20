(Adds details, quotes)
COLOMBO May 20 Sri Lanka's central bank held
its key policy interest rates steady for a third straight month
on Friday, as expected, saying the recent tightening measures
should start to rein it rapid credit growth and temper liquidity
conditions.
The central bank left the standing deposit facility (SDF)
rate and the standing lending facility rate (SLFR) at 6.50
percent and 8.00 percent, respectively. It tightened the policy
twice since December as authorities stepped up efforts to defend
a sliding rupee.
"Reflecting the gradual transmission of increased short
term..to broader market interest rates, the expansion of
monetary and credit aggregates is expected to moderate from the
second quarter of the year," the bank said in a statement.
Private sector credit grew 27.7 percent in March
year-on-year, its fastest pace since August 2012 despite the
recent tightenings and has raised worries about investments in
"speculative" assets.
"Rising credit growth is a worrying sign. This also shows
that the past tightening measures" are yet to be felt, said
analyst Shiran Fernando at Colombo-based Frontier Research.
The on-hold decision comes less than a month after the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached agreement with the Sri
Lankan government for a $1.5 billion bailout to help the island
nation avert a balance of payments crisis.
Policy makers' have also been focused on halting a slide in
the rupee currency, which has been hit by low interest rates, a
yawning fiscal deficit and an outflow of capital following U.S.
Federal Reserve's shift to a tightening cycle.
The fragility of the rupee has inflamed worries over Sri
Lanka's precarious balance of payments position after a sharp
depletion of its foreign exchange reserves - a legacy of massive
debt piled up under the previous government.
The spot rupee is hovering at 145.70 per dollar,
but the market has switched to rupee forwards as banks are
reluctant to trade below this level due to subtle pressure from
the central bank, currency dealers say.
Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran is walking a tight
rope as a wobbly global economy means policy levers cannot be
tightened too aggressively, although a pick up in inflation
remains a headache.
Sri Lanka's consumer prices rose 3.1 percent in April from a
year earlier, accelerating from the previous month's 2.0
percent. The central bank said the recent increase in taxes is
expected to have a one-off impact on inflation.
"The supply side disruptions due to prevailing adverse
weather conditions could exert some upward pressure on inflation
in the immediate future," the central bank said, referring to
heavy rains that have caused floods and landslides.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)