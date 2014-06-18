COLOMBO, June 18 Sri Lanka's central bank kept policy rates steady at multi-year lows on Tuesday for a fifth straight month as it expects sluggish credit growth to pick up in the second half of the year.

The central bank said credit extended to the private sector decelerated 3.3 percent year-on-year from a 4.3 percent growth in March.

"In spite of the relaxed monetary policy environment since December 2012, the continued moderation of growth of credit to the private sector seems to reflect the customary transmission lag of around 18 months and the contraction in gold-backed loans since April 2013," the bank said in a statement.

"However, with the realisation of the effects of the eased monetary policy stance, a turnaround in credit growth could be expected in the second half of the year."

The repurchase rate and reverse repurchase rate were left at 6.50 percent and 8.00 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Eric Meijer)