* Policy decision due Mon, July 14 at 7:30 am (0200 GMT) * Central bank last cut reverse repo in January, by 50 bps * Key policy rates already are at multi-year lows COLOMBO, July 11 Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to keep its key policy rates steady on Monday for a sixth straight month, a Reuters poll showed. Between December 2012 and January 2014, the central bank cut the repurchase rate by 125 basis points (bps) and the reverse repurchase rate by 175 bps to stimulate economic growth. The pace of economic growth picked up to 7.3 percent last year from 6.3 percent in 2012. The central bank has estimated the $67 billion economy will grow 7.8 percent this year. Following are the poll's forecasts for where rates will be after Monday's announcement: Repo Reverse repo SRR (in pct) (in pct) (in pct) Median 6.50 8.00 6.00 Average 6.48 7.95 6.00 Minimum 6.25 7.75 6.00 Maximum 6.50 8.00 6.00 Rates in June 6.50 8.00 6.00 No. of analysts 11 11 11 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Richard Borsuk)