(Adds details; analyst quote)

By Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez

COLOMBO, July 14 Sri Lanka's central bank kept policy rates steady at multi-year lows for a sixth straight month on Monday, as expected, despite private sector credit growth slowing to a 4 1/2 year low.

Analysts attributed the borrowing slowdown to a lack of confidence in the economy.

Between December 2012 and January 2014, the central bank cut the repurchase rate by 125 basis points and the reverse repurchase rate by 175 bps to stimulate growth.

Despite the policy-easing measures, growth of credit extended to the private sector slowed to 2.2 percent year-on-year in May from 3.3 percent in April.

The repurchase rate and reverse repurchase rate were left at 6.50 percent and 8.00 percent, respectively. A Reuters poll of 11 analysts had expected the central bank to keep the policy rates unchanged.

Analysts said the lack of borrowing in core sectors of the economy could cripple long-term growth.

"It seems that private sector lacks confidence. Sometimes the feasibility of new investments might not be that attractive despite the lower funding cost," Danushka Samarasinghe, the chief operating offer at Softlogic Stockbrokers, told Reuters.

Samarasinghe said moderate current growth could be sustained by heavy government investment in infrastructure financed at expensive commercial loan rates, but more was needed.

"What we are missing is that additional boost which can come from large-scale private sector investments."

The central bank expects to achieve its target economic growth rate of 7.8 percent this year even amid sluggish imports and a contraction in private sector loans.

The central bank said in a statement that markets remained sufficiently liquid, and the continued moderation in growth of credit to the private sector was temporary, with commercial bank lending rates gradually adjusting.

"At the same time, given the continued low inflation environment, the central bank would continue to encourage the banks to utilise the available space to reduce market lending rates further while tightening their spreads to provide further stimulus to the private sector to demand credit from the banks," the central bank said.

The central bank in May approved a credit guarantee scheme on pawnbrokers' loans to counter the effect of the continued decline in pawning advances on productive sectors, the main reason for the fall in private credit growth.

Despite lower credit growth and imports, the economy expanded 7.6 percent in the March quarter, which analysts attributed to strong government spending on massive infrastructure projects financed with external commercial funds.

Despite policy rates at multi-year lows, demand for imports has contracted - resulting in the trade deficit contracting for the eighth consecutive month in May.

(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Eric Meijer)