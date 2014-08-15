COLOMBO Aug 15 Sri Lanka's central bank on Friday kept policy rates steady at multi-year lows for a seventh straight month, as expected, hoping the inflation outlook will remain benign despite recent bad weather which forced up food prices.

Despite earlier policy-easing measures, growth of credit extended to the private sector slowed to 2.0 percent year-on-year in June from 2.2 percent in May, the bank said in a statement.

"Accordingly, the central bank expects broad money to grow by around 13 percent, on a year-on-year basis by end 2014, compared to the previously expected 14 per cent for 2014."

The repurchase rate and reverse repurchase rate were left at 6.50 percent and 8.00 percent, respectively. A Reuters poll of 15 analysts had expected the central bank to keep the policy rates unchanged. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Kim Coghill)