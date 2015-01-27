COLOMBO Jan 27 Sri Lanka's central bank kept
key policy rates steady at record lows for an 12th straight
month on Tuesday, as expected, and said inflation was expected
to ease further.
The central bank also kept a 5 percent lower repo penalty
rate paid to banks that use the standing deposit facility more
than three times a month, to boost credit growth by reducing the
banks deposits into the central bank.
It left the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) and the
standing lending facility rate (SLFR) unchanged at 6.50 percent
and 8.00 percent, respectively. The commercial banks' statutory
reserve ratio was unchanged at 6.00 percent.
The bank said inflation would be curbed by the fall in fuel
prices, and an expected reduction in the administered prices of
other key commodities.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Eric
Meijer)