By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO Jan 27 Sri Lanka's central bank kept
key policy rates steady at record lows for a 12th straight month
on Tuesday, as expected, and said inflation was expected to ease
further with the economy expected "to record a robust
performance" in the period ahead.
It left the standing deposit facility rate and the standing
lending facility rate unchanged at 6.50 percent and 8.00
percent, respectively. The commercial banks' statutory reserve
ratio was unchanged at 6.00 percent.
The central bank also kept on a penalty repo rate of 5
percent that it pays to banks that use the standing deposit
facility more than three times a month, to boost credit growth
by reducing the banks' deposits into the central bank.
Private sector credit growth was 6.5 percent in November
year-on-year, compared to 5.1 percent a month ago.
"Private sector credit growth is picking up," the new
Central Bank Governor, Arjuna Mahendran, told Reuters after his
first monetary policy meeting.
"We'll watch government's budget and then decide whether we
want to continue with this policy or make any adjustments. But
for now I think the economy is doing fairly well and credit
growth, which was very weak last year, has started recovering.
That's a good sign."
Mahendran said the downward pressure on the rupee currency
will ease after the government's budget announcement.
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake will present a
supplementary budget on Thursday aiming to fulfill election
pledges by President Maithripala Sirisena, including pay hikes
for the state sector and price reductions on essential goods.
The central bank said inflation would ease further on the
fall in fuel prices and an expected reduction in the
administered prices of other key commodities in the budget.
The market had expected the central bank to scrap the lower
repo rate, and revise some economic indicators.
Karunanayake on Monday told Reuters that Sirisena's new
government has inherited a "scary" economic situation with the
$76 billion economy "in a precarious position" as a large amount
of debt had not been recorded on the government books.
"Going forward it will be interesting if there is going to
be a divergence of views between the government and the central
bank on macroeconomic performance and numbers," said Amal
Sanderatne, CEO of Frontier Research in Colombo.
Sanderatne added that increasing pressure on the balance of
payments after the central bank defended the rupee might require
policy tightening policy measures in the near future.
The central bank predicted the economy would expand at 8
percent this year from an estimated 7.8 percent growth in 2014.
