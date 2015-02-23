* Policy decision due Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 7.30 am (0200 GMT) * All 13 analysts polled expected policy rates to be held unchanged * Ten analysts expect lower penalty repo rate to be scrapped * Policy rates are at record lows * Already 91-day T-bill yield up by 20 bps this year COLOMBO, Feb 23 Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to tighten monetary policy by scrapping the lower repo rate paid to banks that use the standing deposit facility more than three times a month, while keeping its policy interest rates unchanged at record lows for a thirteenth straight month, a Reuters poll showed. The central bank will announce its decision at 7:30 am (0200 GMT) on Tuesday after its Monetary Board meeting later on Monday. All 13 analysts expect the central bank to leave the repurchase, or standing deposit facility rate, at 6.50 percent, the reverse repurchase rate, or standing lending facility, at 8.00 percent, and the statutory reserve ratio (SRR) for commercial banks at 6.00 percent. Ten out of 13 analysts polled expect the central bank to remove the lower repo rate of 5.0 percent paid to commercial banks if they use the standing deposit facility more than three times in a calendar month. The central bank, in a move tantamount to an interest rate cut to boost credit growth, said in September said that it would pay only 5 percent interest rate, instead of 6.5 percent, to commercial banks using its standing deposit facility for a fourth time or more in a calendar month. The limit was imposed to discourage commercial banks from parking deposits in the central bank. Instead, the central bank asked banks to lend more to customers at lower rates. "It's basically an effective rate hike in line with the market trend of rise in market interest rates," an analyst told Reuters on condition of anonymity. The yield in 91-day t-bills has risen 20 basis points so far this year. Between December 2012 and January 2014, the central bank cut the repurchase rate, or repo rate, by 125 basis points (bps) and the reverse repurchase rate, the reverse repo, by 175 bps to stimulate economic growth. The pace of economic growth is estimated to have picked up to 7.8 percent last year from 7.3 percent in 2013. The central bank has forecast growth at 8 percent this year. Following are the poll's forecasts of where rates will be after Tuesday's announcement: Repo Reverse repo SRR (in pct) (in pct) (in pct) Median 6.50 8.00 6.00 Average 6.50 8.00 6.00 Minimum 6.50 8.00 6.00 Maximum 6.50 8.00 6.00 Rates in January 6.50 8.00 6.00 No. of analysts 13 13 13 RELATED STORIES S.Lanka govt looks to restructure expensive loans S.Lanka eyes $1 bln-1.5 bln sovereign bond soon S.Lanka govt targets cash-rich firms for revenue S.Lanka to cut '15 deficit to 4.4 pct of GDP S.Lanka c.bank chief sees growth, lower rates (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)