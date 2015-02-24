COLOMBO Feb 24 Sri Lanka's central bank kept
key policy rates steady at record lows for a 13th straight month
on Tuesday, as expected, and said inflation would remain
comfortably low in 2015.
The central bank also kept a 5 percent lower repo penalty
rate paid to banks that use the standing deposit facility more
than three times a month, in a move to boost credit growth by
reducing the banks' deposits into the central bank.
It left the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) and the
standing lending facility rate (SLFR) unchanged at 6.50 percent
and 8.00 percent, respectively. The commercial banks' statutory
reserve ratio was unchanged at 6.00 percent.
The bank said the impact of lower fuel prices and essential
consumer items would be reflected in official price indexes from
February, which would result in a considerable downward shift in
inflation.
