COLOMBO Feb 24 Sri Lanka's central bank kept key policy rates steady at record lows for a 13th straight month on Tuesday, as expected, and said inflation would remain comfortably low in 2015.

The central bank also kept a 5 percent lower repo penalty rate paid to banks that use the standing deposit facility more than three times a month, in a move to boost credit growth by reducing the banks' deposits into the central bank.

It left the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) and the standing lending facility rate (SLFR) unchanged at 6.50 percent and 8.00 percent, respectively. The commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio was unchanged at 6.00 percent.

The bank said the impact of lower fuel prices and essential consumer items would be reflected in official price indexes from February, which would result in a considerable downward shift in inflation. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Kim Coghill)