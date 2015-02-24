(Adds details, quotes)
By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO Feb 24 Sri Lanka's central bank kept
key policy rates steady at record lows for a 13th straight month
on Tuesday, as expected, and said inflation could hit near zero
in the first quarter and would remain comfortably low in 2015.
It left the standing deposit facility rate, or repurchase
rate, unchanged at 6.50 percent, and the standing lending
facility rate, or reverse repurchase rate, unchanged at 8.00
percent.
The commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio was unchanged
at 6.00 percent.
It also retained a lower 5 percent repo penalty rate paid to
banks that use the standing deposit facility more than three
times a month, that was meant to boost credit growth by
discouraging banks from placing too much money in deposits with
the central bank.
Analysts had expected the central bank to tighten monetary
policy by scrapping the lower repo rate.
"We definitely have to do away with that," Central Bank
Governor Arjuna Mahendran told Reuters.
"But at the moment I think we need to basically look at the
overall situation and not upset the apple cart in terms of the
rates that the banks can deposit their excess cash. I will watch
it may be for a few more months before making any significant
move. But definitely that is desirable in the medium term."
Some bankers expect the penalty repo rate to be scrapped
within the next couple of months, and also foresaw the central
bank raising policy rates once the U.S. Federal Reserves
increases interest rates.
"We expect the central bank to remove the 5 percent penalty
rate within the next couple of months," Amal Sandaratne, CEO at
Colombo-based Frontier Research told Reuters. "Then it might
increase the rates along with the rise in the U.S. rates."
Private sector credit growth rose to 8.8 percent
year-on-year in December, from 6.5 percent in November.
The bank in a statement said the impact of lower fuel prices
and essential consumer items would result in a considerable
downward shift in inflation,and Mahendran said "near zero"
inflation could be seen in the first quarter.
"Accordingly, it is expected that inflation will continue to
remain comfortably low in 2015," the central bank said.
Mahendran expects the economy to grow between 7.5 percent
and 8 percent this year and by more in the medium term. It grew
by an estimated 7.8 percent in 2014.
Between December 2012 and January 2014, the central bank cut
the repurchase rate, or repo rate, by 125 basis points (bps) and
the reverse repurchase rate, the reverse repo, by 175 bps to
stimulate economic growth.
The yield in 91-day t-bills has risen 20 basis points so far
this year.
