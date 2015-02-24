(Adds details, quotes)

By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal

COLOMBO Feb 24 Sri Lanka's central bank kept key policy rates steady at record lows for a 13th straight month on Tuesday, as expected, and said inflation could hit near zero in the first quarter and would remain comfortably low in 2015.

It left the standing deposit facility rate, or repurchase rate, unchanged at 6.50 percent, and the standing lending facility rate, or reverse repurchase rate, unchanged at 8.00 percent.

The commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio was unchanged at 6.00 percent.

It also retained a lower 5 percent repo penalty rate paid to banks that use the standing deposit facility more than three times a month, that was meant to boost credit growth by discouraging banks from placing too much money in deposits with the central bank.

Analysts had expected the central bank to tighten monetary policy by scrapping the lower repo rate.

"We definitely have to do away with that," Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran told Reuters.

"But at the moment I think we need to basically look at the overall situation and not upset the apple cart in terms of the rates that the banks can deposit their excess cash. I will watch it may be for a few more months before making any significant move. But definitely that is desirable in the medium term."

Some bankers expect the penalty repo rate to be scrapped within the next couple of months, and also foresaw the central bank raising policy rates once the U.S. Federal Reserves increases interest rates.

"We expect the central bank to remove the 5 percent penalty rate within the next couple of months," Amal Sandaratne, CEO at Colombo-based Frontier Research told Reuters. "Then it might increase the rates along with the rise in the U.S. rates."

Private sector credit growth rose to 8.8 percent year-on-year in December, from 6.5 percent in November.

The bank in a statement said the impact of lower fuel prices and essential consumer items would result in a considerable downward shift in inflation,and Mahendran said "near zero" inflation could be seen in the first quarter.

"Accordingly, it is expected that inflation will continue to remain comfortably low in 2015," the central bank said.

Mahendran expects the economy to grow between 7.5 percent and 8 percent this year and by more in the medium term. It grew by an estimated 7.8 percent in 2014.

Between December 2012 and January 2014, the central bank cut the repurchase rate, or repo rate, by 125 basis points (bps) and the reverse repurchase rate, the reverse repo, by 175 bps to stimulate economic growth.

The yield in 91-day t-bills has risen 20 basis points so far this year.

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)