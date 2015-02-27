COLOMBO Feb 27 Sri Lanka's central bank said on Friday it had scrapped a lower repo penalty rate of 5 percent from March 2, five months after it adopted the measure to boost credit growth.

"The 5 per cent special standing deposit facility rate ... is withdrawn with effect from March 2," the central bank told the country's commercial banks in a directive.

The standing deposit facility (repo) rate and the standing lending facility (reverse repo) rate would remain at 6.50 percent, and 8.00 percent, respectively, it added.

The central bank on Tuesday left the key policy rates unchanged for a 13th straight month. In September, while holding the key policy rates unchanged, the central bank levied a 5 percent repo penalty rate on banks that use the standing deposit facility more than three times a month. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)