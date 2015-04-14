* Policy decision due Wednesday, April 15 at 0200 GMT
* Market rates up after c.bank scrapped lower repo penalty
rate
* T-bill yields up between 82-99 bps so far this year
* Policy rates are at steady at record low
COLOMBO, April 14 Sri Lanka's central bank is
expected to keep its policy interest rates unchanged at record
lows on Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed, after the authorities
tightened monetary policy last month by scrapping a lower
penalty repo rate.
The key rates have been held steady for 14 months.
The central bank will announce its decision at 7:30 am (0200
GMT) on Wednesday. The Monetary Board met on Saturday.
Ten out of 12 analysts expect the central bank to leave the
repurchase rate, or standing deposit facility rate (SDFR), at
6.50 percent; the reverse repurchase rate, or standing lending
facility rate (SLFR), at 8.00 percent; and the statutory reserve
ratio (SRR) for commercial banks at 6.00 percent.
Two analysts expect the central bank to raise both the repo
and reverse repo by 50 basis points amid heavy government
borrowing. The heavy borrowing has resulted in a spike in market
interest rates.
The central bank scrapped a lower repo penalty rate of 5
percent from March 2, a move seen as an effective rate hike. In
September, it introduced a penalty repo rate of 5 percent
interest rate for commercial banks using its standing deposit
facility for a fourth time or more in a calendar month.
The limit was imposed to discourage commercial banks from
parking deposits in the central bank. Instead, the central bank
asked banks to lend more to customers at lower rates.
Sri Lanka's government borrowing has risen sharply since
January, central bank data showed on Monday, as the new
government has sharply increased state sector wages and lowered
duties on key commodities.
The increased borrowing has put pressure on government
finances and pushed up yields on treasury bills by between 82
and 99 basis points (bps) since Jan. 7.
Sri Lanka's parliament, however, rejected a plan on Tuesday
to raise the government's borrowing limit on treasury bills by
400 billion rupees after public spending surged in the run-up to
parliamentary elections scheduled for after April 23.
Following are the poll forecasts of rates after Wednesday's
meeting:
Repo Reverse repo SRR
(in pct) (in pct) (in pct)
Median 6.50 8.00 6.00
Average 6.58 8.08 6.00
Minimum 6.50 8.00 6.00
Maximum 7.00 8.50 6.00
Rates in March 6.50 8.00 6.00
No. of analysts 12 12 12
RELATED STORIES
Sri Lanka delays $1.5 bln sovereign bond issue
S.Lanka's borrowing soars before parliament poll
Sri Lanka's growth slows to near 2-yr low in Q4
Sri Lanka's March inflation eases to record low
S.Lanka c.bank chief sees growth, lower rates
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)