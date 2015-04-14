* Policy decision due Wednesday, April 15 at 0200 GMT * Market rates up after c.bank scrapped lower repo penalty rate * T-bill yields up between 82-99 bps so far this year * Policy rates are at steady at record low COLOMBO, April 14 Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to keep its policy interest rates unchanged at record lows on Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed, after the authorities tightened monetary policy last month by scrapping a lower penalty repo rate. The key rates have been held steady for 14 months. The central bank will announce its decision at 7:30 am (0200 GMT) on Wednesday. The Monetary Board met on Saturday. Ten out of 12 analysts expect the central bank to leave the repurchase rate, or standing deposit facility rate (SDFR), at 6.50 percent; the reverse repurchase rate, or standing lending facility rate (SLFR), at 8.00 percent; and the statutory reserve ratio (SRR) for commercial banks at 6.00 percent. Two analysts expect the central bank to raise both the repo and reverse repo by 50 basis points amid heavy government borrowing. The heavy borrowing has resulted in a spike in market interest rates. The central bank scrapped a lower repo penalty rate of 5 percent from March 2, a move seen as an effective rate hike. In September, it introduced a penalty repo rate of 5 percent interest rate for commercial banks using its standing deposit facility for a fourth time or more in a calendar month. The limit was imposed to discourage commercial banks from parking deposits in the central bank. Instead, the central bank asked banks to lend more to customers at lower rates. Sri Lanka's government borrowing has risen sharply since January, central bank data showed on Monday, as the new government has sharply increased state sector wages and lowered duties on key commodities. The increased borrowing has put pressure on government finances and pushed up yields on treasury bills by between 82 and 99 basis points (bps) since Jan. 7. Sri Lanka's parliament, however, rejected a plan on Tuesday to raise the government's borrowing limit on treasury bills by 400 billion rupees after public spending surged in the run-up to parliamentary elections scheduled for after April 23. Following are the poll forecasts of rates after Wednesday's meeting: Repo Reverse repo SRR (in pct) (in pct) (in pct) Median 6.50 8.00 6.00 Average 6.58 8.08 6.00 Minimum 6.50 8.00 6.00 Maximum 7.00 8.50 6.00 Rates in March 6.50 8.00 6.00 No. of analysts 12 12 12 RELATED STORIES Sri Lanka delays $1.5 bln sovereign bond issue S.Lanka's borrowing soars before parliament poll Sri Lanka's growth slows to near 2-yr low in Q4 Sri Lanka's March inflation eases to record low S.Lanka c.bank chief sees growth, lower rates (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)