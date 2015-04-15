(Adds finance minister comments)
By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, April 15 Sri Lanka's central bank on
Wednesday surprised markets by cutting key policy rates to
record lows in a move aimed at boosting economic growth, but
some analysts warned the easing risked further eroding a shaky
balance of payments position.
The monetary authority said it will pursue a relaxed policy
stance until stubbornly high borrowing costs come down, noting
that business investment remains low despite soft inflation.
It cut the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate and the
standing lending facility rate (SLFR) by 50 basis-point each to
6.00 percent and 7.50 percent, respectively. A Reuters poll had
predicted the rates to be left unchanged.
"Current behaviour of market interest rates is viewed to be
inconsistent with the continued low inflation and investments
needed to address concerns on economic growth for the year,"
Central Bank of Sri Lanka said in a statement.
Annual inflation hit a record low of 0.1 percent in March as
growth has slowed amid slack private consumption, with the $76
billion economy growing 6.4 percent in the fourth quarter - the
weakest in almost two years.
The central bank estimates growth at 7.5 percent this year,
but depressed private credit growth and high borrowing costs
have hurt sentiment.
Average Weighted Prime Lending Rate (AWPR), a proxy for
market lending rates, was at 7.14 percent as of April 10, the
highest level since September last year.
BOP, RUPEE PRESSURED
The policy rates have been kept steady at record lows for 14
straight months through March, and some analysts say Wednesday's
surprise move risks inflaming a worsening balance of payments
(BOP) picture and putting more pressure on the rupee currency.
"I don't think it is an appropriate move given the pressure
on the balance-of-payments we have seen in the last six months,"
said Amal Sandaratne, CEO at Colombo-based Frontier Research.
Latest official estimates for January 2015 showed the BOP at
a deficit of $696.5 million, compared to $732.9 million surplus
in the year ago period.
That has pressured the rupee, which is down 1.3
percent so far this year.
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake, however, said the
country has sufficient funds to defend the rupee and expects
more policy easing: "We'll take more actions to reduce interest
rates," he told Reuters.
The central bank also said the BOP outlook remains favorable
in 2015, noting among other factors a lower fuel import bill.
The central bank has been defending the rupee heavily since
December amid high local borrowing to finance populist budget
policies ahead of Parliamentary polls expected as early as June.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)