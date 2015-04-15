COLOMBO, April 15 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield received accepted this last week week 91-day 17,185 277 6.26 6.56 182-day 26,300 7,838 6.53 6.83 364-day 33,574 17,483 6.60 6.90 Total 77,059 25,598 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)