* Policy decision due Monday, August 31 at 1400 GMT
* Central bank cut key rates to record low in April
* Cenbank chief; rates could cut significantly if a stable
govt formed
* Benchmark 91-day t-bill at four-month high
COLOMBO, Aug 28 Sri Lanka's central bank is
expected to keep its policy interest rates unchanged at record
lows on Monday, a Reuters poll showed.
The central bank governor last month said that there could
be a significant cut if a stable government was elected, but as
of Friday afternoon, however, a stable coalition government had
not been formed following the Aug 17 election.
Eleven out of 13 analysts surveyed said they expect the
central bank to leave the repurchase rate or standing deposit
facility rate (SDFR) at 6.00 percent.
Twelve expect the reverse repurchase rate or standing
lending facility rate (SLFR) to remain at at 7.50 percent.
All 13 analysts expected the statutory reserve ratio (SRR)
for commercial banks to remain at at 6.00 percent.
Two analysts expected the central bank would raise the SDFR
by 25 basis points amid heavy government borrowing and in line
with the market interest rate hike.
Another analyst expected the central bank to cut the SLFR by
50 basis points, though they predicted the central bank will
keep the SRR steady.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's United National Party
(UNP) won last week's parliamentary polls, but fell seven seats
short of outright majority. Wickremesinghe and President
Maithripala Sirisena's parties have agreed to form a stable
national unity government, which is yet to be established.
The central bank in April surprised markets with a 50 basis
point cut to boost economic growth. Until April, rates were
steady for 14 months.
Following are the poll forecasts for rates after Monday's
announcement:
SDFR SLFR SRR
(in pct) (in pct) (in pct)
Median 6.00 7.50 6.00
Average 6.04 7.46 6.00
Minimum 6.00 7.00 6.00
Maximum 6.25 7.50 6.00
Rates in July 6.00 7.50 6.00
No. of analysts 13 13 13
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Eric
Meijer)