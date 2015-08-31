COLOMBO Aug 31 Sri Lanka's central bank kept its key policy rates steady at record lows on Monday as expected, with inflation seen lower in the next few months, and said it was closely monitoring credit growth to avoid excessive expansion.

The central bank left the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) and the standing lending facility rate (SLFR) unchanged at 6.00 percent and 7.50 percent, respectively. The commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio was unchanged at 6.00 percent.

