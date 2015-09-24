* Policy decision due Friday, September 25 at 1230 GMT
* Central bank cut key rates to record low in April
* Benchmark 91-day t-bill at six-month high
COLOMBO, Sept 24 Sri Lanka's central bank is
expected to keep its policy interest rates unchanged at record
lows on Friday, a Reuters poll found.
Nine out of 11 analysts surveyed said they expect the
central bank to leave the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR)
at 6.00 percent and the standing lending facility rate (SLFR) to
remain at 7.50 percent.
All 11 analysts polled expected the statutory reserve ratio
(SRR) for commercial banks to remain at 6.00 percent.
One analyst expected the central bank to raise the standing
deposit facility and standing lending facility rates, given
heavy government borrowing and a rise in the market interest
rates.
Another analyst expected the central bank to cut the deposit
and lending facility rates by 50 basis points, though they
predicted the central bank will keep the reserve rate steady.
The International Monetary Fund last week said that the key
policy rates were not "necessarily inappropriate".
"We don't see additional room for rate cutting," Todd
Schneider, the chief of the IMF mission to Colombo, told
reporters last week.
Private sector credit growth hit a near three-year high of
19.4 percent on year, and the central bank last week imposed a
70 percent limit on loans and advances for vehicles to curb
credit issuance.
The central bank in April surprised markets with a 50 basis
point rate cut to boost economic growth. Until April, rates had
been steady for 14 months.
Despite policy rates at record lows, market interest rates
have been on the rise since May following heavy local borrowing
by the government. The benchmark 91-day T-bill yield is hovering
around a six-month high.
Following are the poll forecasts for rates after Friday's
announcement:
SDFR SLFR SRR
(in pct) (in pct) (in pct)
Median 6.00 7.50 6.00
Average 6.00 7.50 6.00
Minimum 5.50 7.00 6.00
Maximum 6.50 8.00 6.00
Rates in August 6.00 7.50 6.00
No. of analysts 11 11 11
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Eric
Meijer)