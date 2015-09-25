COLOMBO, Sept 25 Sri Lanka's central bank kept its key policy rates steady at record lows for a fifth month on Friday, as expected, given an outlook of single-digit inflation, but said it will be vigilant on the trend of credit growth as well as monetary aggregates.

Private sector credit growth increased to 21 percent on the year in July from 19.4 percent the previous month, the central bank said in its monetary policy statement.

"The increased credit flows to the private sector have been sustained mainly due to prevailing low market interest rates amidst low inflation environment," it said.

"The Central Bank will continue to be vigilant on the overall trends in the growth of credit as well as monetary aggregates and take preemptive measures in the case of emerging risks threatening the maintenance of price stability on a sustainable basis."

The central bank left the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) and the standing lending facility rate (SLFR) unchanged at 6 percent and 7.50 percent, respectively. Commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio was unchanged at 6.00 percent.

Headline inflation, which fell 0.2 percent in the last two straight months, is expected be within 2.0-3.0 percent by the end of the year, the central bank said. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Robert Birsel)