* Credit growth still high despite tightening measures
* Policy rates last raised in February
* Inflation rate rising after tax hike
* Policy decision due Thursday, July 28 at 1230 GMT
COLOMBO, July 26 Sri Lanka's central bank is
expected to keep its key interest rates steady for a fifth
straight month on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, despite signs
that inflation and private sector credit growth are picking up.
The central bank has tightened monetary policy twice since
December to fend off pressure on the fragile rupee currency and
curb inflation arising from cheap credit.
The International Monetary Fund has welcomed the current
policy stance and agreed that further tightening could be needed
if credit and inflation continue to accelerate.
Twelve of 13 economists surveyed expect the central bank to
keep its standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) steady at 6.50
percent, and its standing lending facility rate (SLFR) unchanged
at 8.00 percent.
But analysts also said the possibility of another rate hike
cannot be ruled out.
Private sector credit growth hit a near four-year high of
28.1 percent in April from a year earlier, while June consumer
prices rose to a 32-month high of 6.0 percent after the
government raised the value added tax (VAT) to tackle a soaring
deficit..
"If you give a tightening signal, it could somewhat limit
credit growth. By doing that, the banking sector might think of
parking the excess money with the central bank rather than
chasing low quality credit," said Danushka Samarasinghe,
research head at Softlogic Stockbrokers.
"Though policy rates have risen only by 50 basis points
(bps), market rates have risen much more. So the market has
already adjusted to the expectation of policy tightening."
In February, the central bank raised both the SDFR and the
SLFR by 50 bps from record lows. That followed a 150 bps hike in
commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio (SRR) in December.
The average weighted prime lending rate (AWPR) has risen 261
bps since the February moves and 346 bps since the SRR hike.
All 13 economists expect the statutory reserve ratio (SRR)
to remain at 7.50 percent.
New Central Bank Governor Indrajith Coomaraswamy said
earlier this month that credit growth is slowing due to monetary
tightening measures taken early this year.
The IMF has urged Sri Lanka to reduce its fiscal deficit,
raise government revenue and improve its foreign exchange
reserves, which were at $5.27 billion as of end-June, down by
more than a third from October 2014.
Moody's last month cut Sri Lanka's rating outlook to
negative from stable, citing further weakening on the fiscal
front and subdued economic growth, which could lead to renewed
balance of payments pressure.
The rupee has come under pressure due to lower
interest rates, higher imports, and foreign outflows from
government securities last year. But it has steadied after the
central bank raised $1.5 billion from a sovereign bond sale
early this month.
Following are poll forecasts for rates on Thursday:
SDFR SLFR SRR
(in pct) (in pct) (in pct)
Median 6.50 8.00 7.50
Average 6.52 8.02 7.50
Minimum 6.50 8.00 7.50
Maximum 6.75 8.25 7.50
Rates in June 6.50 8.00 7.50
No. of economists 13 13 13
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim
Coghill)