COLOMBO Aug 30 Sri Lanka's central bank held
its key policy interest rates steady on Tuesday, as expected,
after raising them by 50 basis points last month, saying past
tightening measures are being gradually transmitted to the
economy.
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka left the standing deposit
facility rate (SDFR) and the standing lending facility rate
(SLFR) at 7.00 percent and 8.50 percent, respectively. It has
tightened policy three times since December.
Twelve out of 13 economists had expected the central bank to
leave policy settings unchanged.
