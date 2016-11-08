By Shihar Aneez
| COLOMBO
COLOMBO Nov 8 Sri Lanka's central bank is
working with the IMF and the World Bank to introduce a new
system for selling bonds to bring down sharply higher interest
rates in long-term government securities, Deputy Governor
Nandalal Weerasinghe told Reuters on Tuesday.
The move comes after yields in long term bonds have
significantly outpaced the rise in policy rates since the
central bank switched to purely auction-based sales of debt in
February last year, from the previous system that combined
direct placement and an auction.
"We are going to bring in a new system to stabilise the long
term rates. With that we hope to stabilise the interest rates.
We are getting technical assistance from the IMF and the World
Bank," Weerasinghe told Reuters in an interview.
"Now we don't have an instrument to intervene in the long
term government securities market. Obviously that has pushed up
the interest rate too fast."
The central bank abolished private placement of debt to
expand the local t-bond market with a more open bidding process
that aimed to boost investor confidence and drive down the
government's borrowing costs.
Weerasinghe, however, said yields in some long term
government securities have spiked by around 500 basis points,
even though the central bank has raised the key policy rates
only by 100 basis points this year.
He said it will be "a transparent and predictable system"
with a level playing field to all investors with no undue
advantage accruing to any market player.
"Those are based on international best practices. The plan
is to implement it at least by the end of this year. We have
also had consultation with the private sector and market
players."
Former central bank chief Arjuna Mahendran, who ended his
tenure in June this year, faced stinging criticism for switching
to a new system on February 27 last year without any prior
notice.
Mahendran faced probes by parliamentary groups and an
anti-graft body as the new system, alleged to have been overseen
by a primary dealer connected to his son-in-law, forced the
government's borrowing costs up by 200 basis points. Both
Mahendran and his son-in-law have rejected any wrongdoing.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)