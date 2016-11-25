* Policy rates last raised in July in a surprise move
* Credit growth still higher despite tightening measures
* Policy announcement due on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 0200 GMT
COLOMBO, Nov 25 Sri Lanka's central bank is
expected to keep its key interest rates steady on Tuesday, a
Reuters poll showed, amid slowing inflation and credit growth
after past tightening measures.
The central bank has already tightened its monetary policy
stance three times since December, to fend off pressure on a
fragile rupee currency and curb stubbornly high credit growth
that has pushed up inflation.
Nine out of 13 economists surveyed in the poll expect the
central bank to keep both its standing deposit facility rate
(SDFR) and standing lending facility rate (SLFR) unchanged at
7.00 percent and 8.50 percent, respectively.
One economist expected a 50-basis-point hike in both policy
rates while three expected a 25-bps hike. All 13 economists
expect the statutory reserve ratio (SRR) to stay at 7.50
percent.
"With inflation still fairly low, we think there's a good
chance that rates will be left on hold again this month," said
Oliver Jones, assistant economist at Capital Economics Ltd.
"But inflation is set to pick up now that value-added tax
(VAT) has been raised back to 15 percent, and the election of
Donald Trump in the U.S. arguably increases the chances of
fiscal loosening in the U.S., which might prompt the Fed to
raise interest rates aggressively next year, putting the rupee
under pressure."
He said it will not be too long before the central bank
resumes its tightening cycle.
But analysts said tight fiscal policies could mean the
central bank has room to hold off from raising interest rates
next year.
Meanwhile, the rupee has come under pressure because of
lower interest rates, higher imports, and foreign outflows from
government securities last year.
The currency is under pressure due to dollar demand from
importers who fear the economic policies of U.S. President-elect
Donald Trump could lead to a rise in the greenback and interest
rates.
Dealers said foreign investors might pull out of emerging
markets, including Sri Lanka, if the U.S. Federal Reserve raises
interest rates next month.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Saturday that
Sri Lanka's macroeconomic and financial conditions have begun to
stabilise and the island nation's performance under its $1.5
billion loan programme is satisfactory.
The central bank has raised both the SDFR and the SLFR by 50
bps each in February and July. That followed an increase of 150
bps in commercial banks' SRR in December.
Following are poll forecasts for rates on Tuesday:
SDFR SLFR SRR
(in pct) (in pct) (in pct)
Median 7.00 8.50 7.50
Average 7.10 8.60 7.50
Minimum 7.00 8.50 7.50
Maximum 7.50 9.00 7.50
Rates in October 7.00 8.50 7.50
No. of economists 13 13 13
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)