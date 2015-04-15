COLOMBO, April 15 Sri Lanka's central bank on
Wednesday surprised markets by cutting key policy rates by 50
basis points to record lows, saying the move was aimed at
boosting economic growth amid low inflation.
"Current behaviour of market interest rates is viewed to be
inconsistent with the continued low inflation and investments
needed to address concerns on economic growth for the year," it
said in a statement.
"The relaxed monetary policy stance will also be pursued in
months to come until concerns over inconsistent behaviour of
market interest rates are addressed sufficiently to facilitate
the economic growth further in a low single digit inflation
environment."
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka reduced the standing deposit
facility (SDF) rate and the standing lending facility rate
(SLFR) by 50 basis-point each to 6.00 percent and 7.50 percent,
respectively. The commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio was
unchanged at 6.00 percent. A Reuters poll had predicted the
rates to be left unchanged.
The central bank has kept the key policy rates unchanged for
14 straight months, but tightened its monetary policy stance
last month by scrapping a 5 percent lower repo rate penalty rate
paid to banks which use SDFR more than three times a month.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)