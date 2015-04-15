COLOMBO, April 15 Sri Lanka's central bank on Wednesday surprised markets by cutting key policy rates by 50 basis points to record lows, saying the move was aimed at boosting economic growth amid low inflation.

"Current behaviour of market interest rates is viewed to be inconsistent with the continued low inflation and investments needed to address concerns on economic growth for the year," it said in a statement.

"The relaxed monetary policy stance will also be pursued in months to come until concerns over inconsistent behaviour of market interest rates are addressed sufficiently to facilitate the economic growth further in a low single digit inflation environment."

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka reduced the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate and the standing lending facility rate (SLFR) by 50 basis-point each to 6.00 percent and 7.50 percent, respectively. The commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio was unchanged at 6.00 percent. A Reuters poll had predicted the rates to be left unchanged.

The central bank has kept the key policy rates unchanged for 14 straight months, but tightened its monetary policy stance last month by scrapping a 5 percent lower repo rate penalty rate paid to banks which use SDFR more than three times a month. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)