COLOMBO Dec 12 Sri Lanka's central bank kept
key policy rates steady at record lows for an 11th straight
month on Friday, as expected, saying past policy measures have
helped to achieve the economic growth target for this year.
"In spite of adverse weather conditions and uncertain global
conditions throughout the year, proactive policies adopted by
the government and the central bank have helped keep the economy
on track to achieve growth projections for the year," the
central bank said in a statement.
It left the Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and the
Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) unchanged at 6.50 percent
and 8.00 percent, respectively.
