COLOMBO Dec 12 Sri Lanka's central bank kept key policy rates steady at record lows for an 11th straight month on Friday, as expected, saying past policy measures have helped to achieve the economic growth target for this year.

"In spite of adverse weather conditions and uncertain global conditions throughout the year, proactive policies adopted by the government and the central bank have helped keep the economy on track to achieve growth projections for the year," the central bank said in a statement.

It left the Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and the Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) unchanged at 6.50 percent and 8.00 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Kim Coghill)