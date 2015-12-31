COLOMBO Dec 31 Sri Lanka central bank governor
Arjuna Mahendran on Thursday said raising the key monetary
policy rates will damage the island nation's economic growth as
they are already high compared to inflation.
Mahendran comments come a day after the central bank held
the policy rates steady at their record lows for an eighth
successive month, but raised commercial banks' statutory reserve
ratio (SRR) by 150 basis points to reduce excess liquidity in
the market.
"The interest rates are higher compared to inflation.
Raising interest rate will be a damage to the growth of the
economy," Mahendran told reporters in Colombo.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Michael Perry)