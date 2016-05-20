COLOMBO May 20 Sri Lanka's central bank held its key policy interest rates steady for a third straight month on Friday, as expected, saying the expansion of "monetary and credit aggregates" is expected to gradually moderate from the current quarter of the year.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka left the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate and the standing lending facility rate (SLFR) at 6.50 percent and 8.00 percent, respectively. It has tightened the policy twice since December.

Nine our of 10 economists had expected Friday's policy outcome. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)